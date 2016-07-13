July 13 Guangdong Xinhui Meida Nylon Co., Ltd. :

* Says it expects 2016 H1 net loss of 21.8 million yuan

* Says 2015 H1 net income was 96.1 million yuan

* Says less productivity and equipment overhaul expense is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/5583nvWy

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)