BRIEF-Pegas Nonwovens says Wood Textiles has raised stake to 25.28 pct
Wood Textiles Holding Limited holds 25.28 percent of share capital, up from 20.43 percent in June 2015
July 13 Zhejiang Tiancheng Controls Co Ltd
* Says it gets securities regulator's approval for share private placement
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/29Cqs1o
(Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Refers to proposal for privatisation of Intime Retail (Group) by joint offerors by way of a scheme of arrangement