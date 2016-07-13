BRIEF-Qatar Islamic Bank completes issue of $750 mln sukuk
* Completes issue of $750 million sukuk for five years with 3.251 percent profit rate
July 13 Sealand Securities Co., Ltd. :
* Says it sees 2016 H1 net profit outlook of 523.4-563.4 million yuan, to decrease by 48.9-52.5 percent compared with 2015 H1
* Says 2015 H1 net income was 1.1 billion yuan
* Comments that volatility in security market is the main reason for the forecast
* UK government reduces stake in Lloyds Banking Group Plc to 0 percent