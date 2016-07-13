July 13 Sealand Securities Co., Ltd. :

* Says it sees 2016 H1 net profit outlook of 523.4-563.4 million yuan, to decrease by 48.9-52.5 percent compared with 2015 H1

* Says 2015 H1 net income was 1.1 billion yuan

* Comments that volatility in security market is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/GgtXOxZh

