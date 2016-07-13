BRIEF-Tie Kinetix H1 EBITDA rises to 837,000 euros
* H1 TOTAL REVENUE DECLINES 4.4% TO € 9,720K (H1 2016: € 10,174K)
July 13 Vtron Technologies Ltd.:
* Sees net profit for the H1 2016 will increase by 275 percent to 300 percent, or to be 67.4 million yuan to 71.9 million yuan
* Says the net profit of the same period in 2015 was 17.9 million yuan
* In the previous outlook, the co expects the net profit for 2016 H1 to increase by 220 percent to 270 percent
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/Gv059zvg
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* H1 TOTAL REVENUE DECLINES 4.4% TO € 9,720K (H1 2016: € 10,174K)
* REPORTED ON TUESDAY THAT IT SIGNED PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT WITH FINIPER