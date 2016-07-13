BRIEF-Tie Kinetix H1 EBITDA rises to 837,000 euros
* H1 TOTAL REVENUE DECLINES 4.4% TO € 9,720K (H1 2016: € 10,174K)
July 13 SOL Holdings Corp :
* Says it will issue 930,232 shares on July 29, to raise 200.0 million yen via private placement
* Says proceeds will be used for development of business
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/e5GlN4
* REPORTED ON TUESDAY THAT IT SIGNED PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT WITH FINIPER