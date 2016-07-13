BRIEF-Pegas Nonwovens says Wood Textiles has raised stake to 25.28 pct
* says Wood Textiles Holding Limited holds 25.28 percent of share capital, up from 20.43 percent in June 2015 Further company coverage:
July 13 Songcheng Performance Development Co Ltd
* Says it expects h1 net profit to rise 50-70 percent y/y to 415.3-470.6 million yuan ($62.07-$70.33 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/29QyJeH
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6911 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* says Wood Textiles Holding Limited holds 25.28 percent of share capital, up from 20.43 percent in June 2015 Further company coverage:
* Refers to proposal for privatisation of Intime Retail (Group) by joint offerors by way of a scheme of arrangement