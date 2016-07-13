BRIEF-Pegas Nonwovens says Wood Textiles has raised stake to 25.28 pct
* says Wood Textiles Holding Limited holds 25.28 percent of share capital, up from 20.43 percent in June 2015 Further company coverage:
July 13 Shandong Yisheng Livestock & Poultry Breeding Co Ltd
* Says it expects H1 to return to net profit at 265-275 million yuan ($39.60-$41.10 million) versus net loss of 192 million yuan year ago
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/29v3VTf
($1 = 6.6911 Chinese yuan renminbi)
* Refers to proposal for privatisation of Intime Retail (Group) by joint offerors by way of a scheme of arrangement