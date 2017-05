** State-run builder NBCC (India) Ltd's shares fall as much as 8.45 pct

** Stock posts its biggest intraday pct loss since Aug. 24, 2015

** Indian cabinet approves stake sale in NBCC, govt source tells Reuters

** Details on amount of stake sale expected to be announced later in the day - report

** India govt currently owns 90 pct stake in NBCC as on March 31 - Eikon data

** More than 7 mln shares change hands, nearly 6 times the 30-day avg

** Stock had risen 30.30 pct this year as of Tuesday's close