BRIEF-Pegas Nonwovens says Wood Textiles has raised stake to 25.28 pct
* says Wood Textiles Holding Limited holds 25.28 percent of share capital, up from 20.43 percent in June 2015 Further company coverage:
July 13 Zhejiang Wanfeng Auto Wheel Co Ltd
* Says preliminary H1 net profit up 43.77 percent y/y at 479.85 million yuan ($71.72 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/29DanVn
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6909 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Refers to proposal for privatisation of Intime Retail (Group) by joint offerors by way of a scheme of arrangement