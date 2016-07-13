BRIEF-Diebold Nixdorf Q2 net profit down to EUR 5 million
* SAW NET SALES FALL BY 6 PERCENT TO EUR 1,225 MILLION IN H1 2016/2017
July 13 Daewon Media Co.,Ltd:
* Says 1 billion won worth of its third convertible bonds have been converted into new shares of the company on July 13
Source text in Korean: me2.do/5k8aqTy0
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* SAW NET SALES FALL BY 6 PERCENT TO EUR 1,225 MILLION IN H1 2016/2017
* REPORTED ON TUESDAY THAT ITS Q3 2016/2017 REVENUE WAS 1.85 BILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 1.71 BILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO