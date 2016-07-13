July 13 Dimerco Data System :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$2.6 per share (T$162,838,107 in total) for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date Aug. 9

* Last date before book closure Aug. 10 with book closure period from Aug. 11 to Aug. 15

* Record date Aug. 15

* Payment date Sep. 2

