BRIEF-Master Pharm Q1 net profit hikes to 1.6 mln zlotys
* Q1 REVENUE 13.3 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 11.5 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
July 13 Fawer Automotive Parts Ltd Co
* Says share trade to halt from July 14 pending announcement related to major plan
* REPORTED ON TUESDAY THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 397.7 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 337.8 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO