July 13 Jess-Link Products :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$2 per share (T$342,895,687 in total) for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date July 28

* Last date before book closure July 29 with book closure period from Aug. 1 to Aug. 5

* Record date Aug. 5

* Payment date Aug. 18

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/4YKb

