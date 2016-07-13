BRIEF-AB Q3 2016/2017 net profit increases to 13.2 mln zlotys
* REPORTED ON TUESDAY THAT ITS Q3 2016/2017 REVENUE WAS 1.85 BILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 1.71 BILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
July 13 Chengdu Yunda Technology Co Ltd :
* Says it expects 2016 H1 net profit to increase by 5~25 percent, compared to net profit of H1 of 2015(40.8923 million yuan)
Source text in Chinese: hsvp.com/3343
* Q1 NET PROFIT 1.6 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 7.3 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO