BRIEF-AB Q3 2016/2017 net profit increases to 13.2 mln zlotys
* REPORTED ON TUESDAY THAT ITS Q3 2016/2017 REVENUE WAS 1.85 BILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 1.71 BILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
July 13 Wistron NeWeb :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$1,240,331,142 in total for 2015
* Says it will pay stock dividend of T$100,567,380 in total
* Ex-dividend and ex-right date Aug. 11
* Last date before book closure Aug. 12 with book closure period from Aug. 13 to Aug. 17
* Record date Aug. 17
* Q1 NET PROFIT 1.6 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 7.3 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO