July 13 Thermaltake Technology

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$0.35 per share (T$22,336,315 in total) for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date July 28

* Last date before book closure July 29 with book closure period from Aug. 1 to Aug. 5

* Record date Aug. 5

Source text in Chinese: t.im/1686r

