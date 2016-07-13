BRIEF-AB Q3 2016/2017 net profit increases to 13.2 mln zlotys
* REPORTED ON TUESDAY THAT ITS Q3 2016/2017 REVENUE WAS 1.85 BILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 1.71 BILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
July 13 Thermaltake Technology :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$0.35 per share (T$22,336,315 in total) for 2015
* Says ex-dividend date July 28
* Last date before book closure July 29 with book closure period from Aug. 1 to Aug. 5
* Record date Aug. 5
Source text in Chinese: t.im/1686r
* Q1 NET PROFIT 1.6 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 7.3 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO