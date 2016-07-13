July 13 Infortrend Technology :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$0.9 per share (T$249,859,834 in total) for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date July 28

* Last date before book closure July 29 with book closure period from July 30 to Aug. 3

* Record date Aug. 3

* Payment date Aug. 25

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/4Xjc

