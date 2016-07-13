BRIEF-AB Q3 2016/2017 net profit increases to 13.2 mln zlotys
* REPORTED ON TUESDAY THAT ITS Q3 2016/2017 REVENUE WAS 1.85 BILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 1.71 BILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
July 13 Infortrend Technology :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$0.9 per share (T$249,859,834 in total) for 2015
* Says ex-dividend date July 28
* Last date before book closure July 29 with book closure period from July 30 to Aug. 3
* Record date Aug. 3
* Payment date Aug. 25
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/4Xjc
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Q1 NET PROFIT 1.6 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 7.3 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO