BRIEF-Commercial Bank of Kuwait Q1 net profit falls
* Q1 net profit 795,000 dinars versus 7.8 million dinars year ago
July 13 Suzhou New District Hi Tech Industrial Co Ltd
* Says Jiangsu property firm plans to invest 1.4 billion yuan ($209.33 million) in company's property project company for 50 percent stake
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/29DWA1T
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6880 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Q1 net profit 795,000 dinars versus 7.8 million dinars year ago
* Q1 NET PROFIT 2.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 2.1 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO