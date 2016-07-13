BRIEF-Gobarto Q1 net profit jumps to 9.5 mln zlotys
* REPORTED ON TUESDAY THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 397.7 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 337.8 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
July 13 Iron Force Industrial :
* Says it adjusts conversion price of 1st series domestic unsecured convertible corporate bonds to T$129.2 from T$131.9, effective Aug. 5
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/4Xmz
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* REPORTED ON TUESDAY THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 397.7 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 337.8 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* REPORTED ON MONDAY THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 84.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 92.4 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO