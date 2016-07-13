July 13 Myhome Real Estate Development Group Co Ltd

* Says it expects H1 net profit to rise 626.1-667.3 percent y/y to about 265-280 million yuan ($39.62-$41.87 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/29PeDSL

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6880 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)