BRIEF-AB Q3 2016/2017 net profit increases to 13.2 mln zlotys
* REPORTED ON TUESDAY THAT ITS Q3 2016/2017 REVENUE WAS 1.85 BILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 1.71 BILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
July 13 Beijing Enlight Media Co Ltd
* Says it sees its H1 net profit up 277-302 percent at 310-330 million yuan ($46.34-$49.33 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/29Dt8b7
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6897 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* REPORTED ON TUESDAY THAT ITS Q3 2016/2017 REVENUE WAS 1.85 BILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 1.71 BILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* Q1 NET PROFIT 1.6 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 7.3 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO