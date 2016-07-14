July 14 Shanghai Canature Environmental Products Co Ltd :

* Says it expects 2016 H1 net profit to increase by 8~18 percent, compared to net profit of H1 of 2015(29.29 million yuan)

* Says continuous growth of its core water treatment equipment business as main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/OEpoNV

