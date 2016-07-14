July 14 Hainan Haide Industry Co., Ltd:

* Sees net profit for the H1 2016 will decrease by 93.7 percent to 90.9 percent, or to be 0.9 million yuan to 1.3 million yuan

* Says the net profit of the same period in 2015 was 14.3 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/5qiukmuD

