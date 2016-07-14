July 14 Kunming Sinobright Group Co., Ltd.:

* Sees net profit for the H1 2016 will increase by 714 percent to 830 percent, or to be 35 million yuan to 40 million yuan

* Says the net profit of the same period in 2015 was 4.3 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/5rVvJ5QQ

