July 14 Baoan Hongji Real Estate Group Co., Ltd:

* Sees net profit for the H1 2016 will increase by 280 percent to 330 percent, or to be 78.3 million yuan to 88.6 million yuan

* Says the net profit of the same period in 2015 was 20.6 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/Fla9S5xy

