BRIEF-India's BSL March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter profit 18.5 million rupees versus 14.8 million rupees year ago
July 14 Guangdong Wenshi Food Group Co Ltd :
* Sees net profit for 2016 H1 to increase by 315.1 percent to 344.6 percent
* Says the net profit of 2015 H1 was 1.68 billion yuan
* Comments that good performance in pork pig business is the main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/R1fUoB
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
