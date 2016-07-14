July 14 Guangdong Wenshi Food Group Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for 2016 H1 to increase by 315.1 percent to 344.6 percent

* Says the net profit of 2015 H1 was 1.68 billion yuan

* Comments that good performance in pork pig business is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/R1fUoB

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)