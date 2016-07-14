** Shares of Indian jewellery makers rise after govt relaxed rules for tax on gold jewellery sales

** As per the new rules, jewellers with turnover up to 150 million Indian rupees ($2.24 million) a year will be exempt from excise duty

** Jewellers went on strike for six weeks after the govt imposed 1 pct excise duty on gold jewellery earlier this year

** Tara Jewels Ltd soars as much as 10.74 pct, Shree Ganesh Jewellery House Ltd rises as much as 6.38 pct, PC Jeweller Ltd gains as much as 3.05 pct, Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri up 2.68 pct

** Titan Company rises as much as 2.09 pct, Gitanjali Gems gains as much as 1.59 pct, Rajesh Exports up as much as 1.31 pct

($1 = 66.9800 Indian rupees)