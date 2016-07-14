** Mahindra and Mahindra falls as much as 2.38 pct, among top pct losers on NSE index

** As of Wednesday's close, stock is down 1.32 pct since hitting a record high of 1,484 rupees on July 5

** Nomura cuts rating to "neutral" from "buy"; sees limited upside as valuations already pricing in strong growth in tractors

** Adds company losing market share in the utility vehicle segment despite new products due to rising competition