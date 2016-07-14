BUZZ-India's Glenmark Pharma slumps on Q4 profit miss
** Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals fall as much as 16.3 percent in early trade
** Mahindra and Mahindra falls as much as 2.38 pct, among top pct losers on NSE index
** As of Wednesday's close, stock is down 1.32 pct since hitting a record high of 1,484 rupees on July 5
** Nomura cuts rating to "neutral" from "buy"; sees limited upside as valuations already pricing in strong growth in tractors
** Adds company losing market share in the utility vehicle segment despite new products due to rising competition
** Shares of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd rise as much as 4.6 percent in early trade