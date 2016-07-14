BRIEF-Bird Construction announces qtrly loss per share $0.03
* Bird Construction Inc. announces 2017 first quarter results
July 14 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
* Guides 2016 capex slightly higher $9.5 bln - $10.5 bln
* Guides Q3 revenue T$254 bln - T$257 bln
* Guides Q3 gross margin 50 pct - 52 pct (vs Q2 51.5 pct)
* Guides Q3 operating margin 39.5 pct - 41.5 pct (vs Q2 41.2 pct) Further company coverage: (Reporting by J.R. Wu)
* Bird Construction Inc. announces 2017 first quarter results
* Propel Media reports financial results for the 1st quarter of 2017