BRIEF-Ark Restaurants Q2 loss per share $0.11
* Ark Restaurants announces financial results for the second quarter of 2017
July 14 Shandong Yisheng Livestock & Poultry Breeding Co., Ltd:
* Sees net profit for the H1 2016 to be 265 million yuan to 275 million yuan
* Says the net profit of the same period in 2015 was -191.9 million yuan
* In the previous outlook, the company expected the net profit for 2016 H1 to be 165 million yuan to 195 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/GnrZmMfL
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Ark Restaurants announces financial results for the second quarter of 2017
DETROIT, May 12 The U.S. National Labor Relations Board has filed an unfair labor practices complaint against Volkswagen AG for hiking health insurance premiums and changing working hours of a group of skilled workers who voted for union representation in 2015.