July 14 Shandong Yisheng Livestock & Poultry Breeding Co., Ltd:

* Sees net profit for the H1 2016 to be 265 million yuan to 275 million yuan

* Says the net profit of the same period in 2015 was -191.9 million yuan

* In the previous outlook, the company expected the net profit for 2016 H1 to be 165 million yuan to 195 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/GnrZmMfL

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)