BRIEF-Ark Restaurants Q2 loss per share $0.11
* Ark Restaurants announces financial results for the second quarter of 2017
July 14 Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd :
* Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A-" -R&I
* Rating outlook stable -R&I
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/De3ZWu
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Ark Restaurants announces financial results for the second quarter of 2017
DETROIT, May 12 The U.S. National Labor Relations Board has filed an unfair labor practices complaint against Volkswagen AG for hiking health insurance premiums and changing working hours of a group of skilled workers who voted for union representation in 2015.