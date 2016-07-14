BRIEF-Walnut Place says discovered that some of its systems had been infected with ransomware
* Walnut Place says discovered that some of its systems had been infected with ransomware
July 14 Shanghai RAAS Blood Products Co., Ltd.:
* Sees net profit for the H1 2016 will decrease by 20 percent to 24 percent, or to be 631.9 million yuan to 665.2 million yuan
* Says the net profit of the same period in 2015 was 831.5 million yuan
* In the previous outlook, the company expected the net profit for 2016 H1 to fluctuate by -20 percent to 10 percent
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/56p89kWe
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Walnut Place says discovered that some of its systems had been infected with ransomware
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $100.0 million - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2pGYfZe) Further company coverage: