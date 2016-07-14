July 14 Chengzhi Co., Ltd. :

* Says it expects 2016 H1 net loss of 24-30 million yuan

* Says 2015 H1 net income was 10.7 million yuan

* Says disappointing sales in sluggish economy is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/FTFKaIzv

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)