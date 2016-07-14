BRIEF-Walnut Place says discovered that some of its systems had been infected with ransomware
* Walnut Place says discovered that some of its systems had been infected with ransomware
July 14 Chengzhi Co., Ltd. :
* Says it expects 2016 H1 net loss of 24-30 million yuan
* Says 2015 H1 net income was 10.7 million yuan
* Says disappointing sales in sluggish economy is the main reason for the forecast
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $100.0 million - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2pGYfZe) Further company coverage: