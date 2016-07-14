July 14 Guangdong Kaiping Chunhui Co., Ltd. :

* Says it expects 2016 H1 net profit of 70 million yuan, to be out of the red compared with 2015 H1

* Says 2015 H1 net loss of 23 million yuan

* Says consolidated financial report due to equity acquisition is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/GrI5UcrL

