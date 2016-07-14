BRIEF-Ark Restaurants Q2 loss per share $0.11
* Ark Restaurants announces financial results for the second quarter of 2017
July 14 Guangdong Kaiping Chunhui Co., Ltd. :
* Says it expects 2016 H1 net profit of 70 million yuan, to be out of the red compared with 2015 H1
* Says 2015 H1 net loss of 23 million yuan
* Says consolidated financial report due to equity acquisition is the main reason for the forecast
DETROIT, May 12 The U.S. National Labor Relations Board has filed an unfair labor practices complaint against Volkswagen AG for hiking health insurance premiums and changing working hours of a group of skilled workers who voted for union representation in 2015.