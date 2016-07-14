BRIEF-Walnut Place says discovered that some of its systems had been infected with ransomware
* Walnut Place says discovered that some of its systems had been infected with ransomware
July 14 Hubei Guangji Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. :
* Says it expects 2016 H1 net profit of 50-65 million yuan, to be out of the red compared with 2015 H1
* Says 2015 H1 net loss of 22.1 million yuan
* Says increased gross revenue is the main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/FTFKau1p
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Walnut Place says discovered that some of its systems had been infected with ransomware
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $100.0 million - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2pGYfZe) Further company coverage: