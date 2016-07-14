BRIEF-Walnut Place says discovered that some of its systems had been infected with ransomware
* Walnut Place says discovered that some of its systems had been infected with ransomware
July 14 Tonghua Golden-horse Pharmaceutical Industry Co., Ltd. :
* Says it expects 2016 H1 net profit of 89-93 million yuan, to increase by 957.8-1005.4 percent compared with 2015 H1
* Says 2015 H1 net income was 8.4 million yuan
* Comments that consolidated financial report due to equity acquisition is the main reason for the forecast
