July 14 Tonghua Golden-horse Pharmaceutical Industry Co., Ltd. :

* Says it expects 2016 H1 net profit of 89-93 million yuan, to increase by 957.8-1005.4 percent compared with 2015 H1

* Says 2015 H1 net income was 8.4 million yuan

* Comments that consolidated financial report due to equity acquisition is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/5rVvctwU

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)