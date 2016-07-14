July 14 Guangdong Super Telecom Co Ltd:

* Says an initial public offering of up to 20 million A shares of common stock with par value of 11.99 yuan per share on the Shanghai Stock Exchange

* Says Hengtaichangcai Securities Co., Ltd. will serve as the main underwriter

* Says the company's stock will be traded under the symbol "603322"

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/IM3hjki6

