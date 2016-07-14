BRIEF-Walnut Place says discovered that some of its systems had been infected with ransomware
* Walnut Place says discovered that some of its systems had been infected with ransomware
July 14 ED Co., Ltd.:
* Says it signs contract with Xorbis, to provide ICT construction service
* Contract price of 1.07 billion won
Source text in Korean: me2.do/FvYo4YCR
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $100.0 million - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2pGYfZe) Further company coverage: