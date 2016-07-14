BRIEF-Walnut Place says discovered that some of its systems had been infected with ransomware
July 14 Beijing Tiantan Biological Products Corp Ltd :
* Says it used part of assets and liabilities as well as 80 percent stake in unit to set up a wholly owned unit, a Beijing-based biological products company
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $100.0 million - SEC filing