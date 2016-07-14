BRIEF-Walnut Place says discovered that some of its systems had been infected with ransomware
* Walnut Place says discovered that some of its systems had been infected with ransomware
July 14 MEK ICS CO., Ltd:
* Says it completes the issuance of its first convertible bonds as of July 14
* Proceeds of 7 billion won from the offering
Source text in Korean: me2.do/xFv8T22B
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Walnut Place says discovered that some of its systems had been infected with ransomware
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $100.0 million - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2pGYfZe) Further company coverage: