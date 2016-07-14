BUZZ-India's Glenmark Pharma slumps on Q4 profit miss
** Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals fall as much as 16.3 percent in early trade
** Drugmaker Dishman Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals Ltd jumps as much as 7.76 pct
** Says company's Switzerland unit successfully completed USFDA inspection for two sites without any adverse observations
** Adds these sites received Establishment Inspection Report (EIR)
** Over 2.6 mln shares traded, four times the 30-day moving avg
** Stock down 21.9 pct this year as of Wednesday's close
