** Drugmaker Dishman Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals Ltd jumps as much as 7.76 pct

** Says company's Switzerland unit successfully completed USFDA inspection for two sites without any adverse observations

** Adds these sites received Establishment Inspection Report (EIR)

** Over 2.6 mln shares traded, four times the 30-day moving avg

** Stock down 21.9 pct this year as of Wednesday's close