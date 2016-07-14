July 14 Huizhou Speed Wireless Technology :

* Says net profit for 2016 H1 up 282 percent to 294 percent, or to be 49 million yuan to 52 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 H1 was a loss of 26.9 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/5jY8

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)