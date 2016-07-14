WRAPUP 5-Global cyberattack disrupts shipper FedEx, UK health system
* Attack leverages tools developed by U.S. spy agency -researchers
July 14 OptoPAC INC.:
* Says it will list 700,000 shares on Korea Securities Dealers Automated Quotations Stock Market
* Offering price of 5,900 won per share, for proceeds of 4.13 billion won
Source text in Korean: me2.do/xjkpzDze
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Attack leverages tools developed by U.S. spy agency -researchers
LOS ANGELES, May 12 The departing president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which organizes the Oscars, said on Friday she is also stepping down from the board of governors.