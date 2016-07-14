BRIEF-Walnut Place says discovered that some of its systems had been infected with ransomware
July 14 Beijing SL Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says it will use undistributed profits to pay a cash dividend of 2 yuan (pre-tax) per 10 shares to shareholders of record on July 21 for 2015
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-dividend on July 22 and the dividend will be paid on July 22
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $100.0 million - SEC filing