July 14 Beijing SL Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* Says it will use undistributed profits to pay a cash dividend of 2 yuan (pre-tax) per 10 shares to shareholders of record on July 21 for 2015

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-dividend on July 22 and the dividend will be paid on July 22

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/qXiTgm

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)