WRAPUP 5-Global cyberattack disrupts shipper FedEx, UK health system
* Attack leverages tools developed by U.S. spy agency -researchers
July 14 DMG Entertainment and Media Co Ltd :
* Says it will sell a Xijiang-based entertainment and media unit to an individual for 1 yuan
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/MzBp0I
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Attack leverages tools developed by U.S. spy agency -researchers
LOS ANGELES, May 12 The departing president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which organizes the Oscars, said on Friday she is also stepping down from the board of governors.