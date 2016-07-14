BRIEF-Walnut Place says discovered that some of its systems had been infected with ransomware
* Walnut Place says discovered that some of its systems had been infected with ransomware
July 14 A&D Co Ltd :
* Says its president Hikaru Furukawa has passed away on July 14
* Says it appoints Yasunobu Morishima as president with effective date on July 14
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/dtnrOl
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $100.0 million - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2pGYfZe) Further company coverage: