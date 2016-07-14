BRIEF-Walnut Place says discovered that some of its systems had been infected with ransomware
July 14 JiangSu Bicon Pharmaceutical Listed Co :
* Says Wang Zhaoyu resigned from finance director
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $100.0 million - SEC filing