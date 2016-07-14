BRIEF-Walnut Place says discovered that some of its systems had been infected with ransomware
* Walnut Place says discovered that some of its systems had been infected with ransomware
July 14 Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Inc
* Says it expects H1 net profit to rise 17-25 percent y/y to 398.8-426.1 million yuan ($59.52-$63.72 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/29RMV7J
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6867 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $100.0 million - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2pGYfZe) Further company coverage: