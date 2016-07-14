BRIEF-Cytori Therapeutics files for mixed shelf of up to $100 mln
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $100.0 million - SEC filing
July 14 Winning Health Technology Group :
* Says its wholly owned subsidiary will invest 100 million yuan in Ngari Health
* Says the subsidiary will hold 62.5 percent stake in Ngari Health after investment
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/5mjB
(Beijing Headline News)
* Contrafect Corp files for mixed shelf offering of upto $100 million - sec filing