BRIEF-Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust announces strategic plan for 2 anchor tenant store closures
May 12 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc :
July 14 Shimge Pump Industry Group Co Ltd :
* Says its German-based unit completes full acquisition of WITA Wilhelm Taake GmbH
* Says real estate property located in Bad Oeynhausen from Lieselotte Hallinger was also acquired via WITA Wilhelm Taake GmbH
* Says plan was disclosed on April 15
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/t81Wxh
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 12 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc :
ACCRA, May 12 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its weekly 91-day bill fell to 13.4700 percent at an auction on Friday, from 14.2141 percent at the last sale on May 5.