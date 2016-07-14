July 14 Shimge Pump Industry Group Co Ltd :

* Says its German-based unit completes full acquisition of WITA Wilhelm Taake GmbH

* Says real estate property located in Bad Oeynhausen from Lieselotte Hallinger was also acquired via WITA Wilhelm Taake GmbH

* Says plan was disclosed on April 15

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/t81Wxh

